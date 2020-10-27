By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A Netflix series that will start filming in the Pittsburgh area next month is looking for paid background actors.
Season 1 of the “ARCHIVE 81” will be filming in and around Pittsburgh from mid-November through March. A casting call is out for kids, teens and adults of all ethnicities.
The series is pitched as a “supernatural, mystery that follows two star-crossed lovers – Dan Turner and Melody Pendras – whose dual investigations unearth an inter-dimensional portal which puts them in the crosshairs of rival factions engaged in a battle for control of its power.”
No experience is necessary, and a press release says there will be opportunities for multiple days of work.
You can visit Movie Casting PGH’s website for more information.
