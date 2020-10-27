NORTH HUNTINGDON, Pa. (KDKA) — The Norwin School District announced they are delaying the full reopening of schools and over 100 students and staff members are quarantining due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

According to the Tribune-Review, the district anticipates another 40 middle school students will be quarantining over the next 48 hours as well.

That report says that since the beginning of the school year, almost 270 students and staff members have quarantined at some point.

The district is now delaying the full reopening of schools from November 4 to November 18.

The middle school will be closed for 2 days and all instruction will be virtual while the school is closed.

The Tribune-Review also reports that since the start of school, 25 students and staff members have tested positive for COVID-19.

Norwin school leaders say data shows more than 1/3 of the COVID-19 cases are among 12 to 17-year-olds.

As of now, the district plans to continue hybrid learning, according to the Tribune-Review.

The district says that on November 9, they will re-evaluate plans to reopen on November 18.

District leaders reportedly say the building will be deep cleaned, disinfected, and sanitized.

Reports say this will allow for staff to ventilate areas where people with the virus have been.

The state needs to perform contract tracing, according to reports.

Anyone close to a positive case will be notified and quarantine for 14 days.

A school nurse, school official, or health department worker will contact the family of students.

