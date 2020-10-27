By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HARRISBURG (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 2,751 new cases of Coronavirus and 23 additional deaths.

The statewide total number of cases has risen to 198,446 since Monday’s report, according to the state’s data.

Today’s increase is the largest daily increase in the state to date.

The number of tests administered within the last seven days, between Oct. 20-26 is 245,029 with 12,380 positive cases, according to the Health Department. There were 34,946 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m. Monday.

The Health Department says all 67 counties in Pennsylvania have had cases of COVID-19. Current patients are either in isolation at home or being treated at the hospital.

The statewide death toll has risen to 8,696.

There are 2,254,523 patients across the state who have tested negative for the virus to date.

Of those who have tested positive to date, the age breakdown is:

Approximately 1% are ages 0-4;

Approximately 2% are ages 5-12;

Approximately 5% are ages 13-18;

Nearly 14% are ages 19-24;

Nearly 36% are ages 25-49;

Approximately 21% are ages 50-64; and

Nearly 21% are ages 65 or older.

#COVID19 Update (as of 10/27/20 at 12:00 am):

• 2,751 additional positive cases of COVID-19

• 198,446 total cases statewide

• 8,696 deaths statewide

• 2,254,523 patients tested negative to date More information: https://t.co/7pzosEXhEX — PA Department of Health (@PAHealthDept) October 27, 2020

The state Health Department numbers show there are 25,624 resident cases of COVID-19 in nursing and personal care homes across Pennsylvania. Among employees, there are 5,539 diagnosed cases. That brings the entire total to 31,163 cases. Out of the total deaths across Pennsylvania, state officials say 5,706 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.

Approximately 12,125 of the state’s total cases are in healthcare workers.

Currently, all 67 counties are in the green phase of reopening. However, restrictions are in place for bars, restaurants and large gatherings.

If you have concerns about the virus, you can check out the state’s COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard.

More information on the Coronavirus pandemic: