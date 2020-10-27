CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – As more school districts continue to report positive COVID-19 cases, we are learning of a potential exposure at Seneca Valley School District.

“They’ve been very upfront, very open, very lengthy emails and detailed about what the next steps are and they will be in touch with us privately immediately if there is any concern with my specific son,” said Amy Simmons, whose son attends Seneca Valley School District.

As those cases tick up in Butler County, more parents are getting those calls about close contact exposure.

One parent told KDKA he got a call from the school that a child at Ryan Gloyer Middle School tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday. He said the district went to that child’s seat and measured six feet in all directions. They then contacted the families of the children who sit that close to the positive student and were potentially also exposed.

“That’s about the best protocol they can do considering the amount of children that they are dealing with and that’s very acceptable to me,” said Deanne Lynch who’s son is a Seneca Valley Sophomore.

Those students in the exposure zone were to get tested and stream school from home until the Pennsylvania Department of Health provided a return to school date, according to the parents.

Late Tuesday afternoon, the Seneca Valley District confirmed that there are currently six positive cases across all the schools. Other students in the district are learning remotely until the state can confirm if they were close contacts of those six.