By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Despite being the only undefeated team remaining in the NFL and carrying a 6-0 record, the Steelers will be underdogs when they take the field on Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens.

As of Monday afternoon, the Ravens were listed as 4-point favorites, according to Caesar’s Sportsbook.

If those odds remain the same going into Sunday, it will be only the sixth time in the Super Bowl era that a team with a record of 6-0 or better will enter a game as an underdog of 4 or more points.

Ravens are now 4-point favorites heading into their matchup against the undefeated Steelers, according to Caesars Sportsbook. Only five times in the Super Bowl era has a team entered a game at 6-0 or better and closed as an underdog of 4 or more points, per @ESPNStatsInfo. — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) October 26, 2020

In those five games, the undefeated teams were 2-3 against the spread, and all five teams lost straight up.

The 6-0 Steelers and 5-1 Ravens are set to face off at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium.