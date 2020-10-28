HALLOWEEN:Check out our growing list of Trick Or Treat times across Western Pa.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 199 new Coronavirus cases and four additional deaths including a person in their 30s.

Of the newly reported cases, 137 are confirmed from 1,577 PCR tests. Sixty-two cases are probable, and of those, 42 are from positive antigen tests.

New cases range in age from 3 months to 91 years with a median age of 34 years, according to the Health Department. The dates of positive tests ranged from Sept. 17 to Oct. 27.

There have been 1,405 hospitalizations in Allegheny County since the outbreak began. Of all the hospitalized patients, 367 of them have needed care in the ICU, and 138 of them have required treatment with a ventilator.

The county-wide death toll has reached 426. Of the four newly-reported deaths, one patient was in their 30s, one in their 80s and the other two in their 90s. Two were associated with long-term care facilities. The dates of death ranged from Oct. 15-17.

There have been 15,300 total coronavirus cases among Allegheny County residents since the pandemic started.

Health officials say 214,455 individuals have been tested for COVID-19 across the county.

