PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Neighbors near a bar in the South Side Slopes say they’re glad to see action is finally being taken.

The Nuisance Bar Task Force raided Bridgez on Arlington Avenue on Friday after complaints from neighbors. The owner of Bridgez says to talk to him if anyone in the community has concerns with his business. But neighbors say that is easier said than done.

“It’s been nothing but a nightmare the last two to three months,” said one neighbor.

The neighbor in nearby Mt. Oliver who did not want to be identified says she is relieved that the task force took care of business.

“We located alcohol that was available for sale illegally. We located illegal gambling machines, some narcotics, two firearms and a ballistic vest,” said Sgt. Dan Mosura, the commander of the Pittsburgh office of the Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement.

Liquor Control Enforcement officials say 61 liters of liquor, 10 gallons of malt and brewed beverages, and three illegal gambling devices were found.

“We do want to set the record straight. We do not sell liquor here. We hold private events and anybody who wants to rent out our hall can,” said Angelo Reynolds, the co-owner of Bridgez.

A sign outside Bridgez says BYOB only. The bar does not have a liquor license, and state police say BYOB is legal in Pennsylvania. However, residents say they are not worried about the alcohol. They are worried about the loud noise in the early-morning hours.

“They use the street as a parking lot. It starts maybe around 12 at night, loud music, very loud talking, the girl fights, young women getting into arguments,” said the neighbor.

Reynolds says they’ve been doing what they can to cooperate with residents.

“We’ve tried to shorten our hours, turn the music down, deal with the complaints,” Reynolds said. “Every time they come and ask us to turn the music down, we turn it down a bit.”

Allegheny County’s consumer alerts and closures page showed Bridgez was cited last month for lack of masks, serving alcohol without a meal and not maintaining social distance. Officials do routine compliance checks and said if they catch the facility operating, they will order it to close.