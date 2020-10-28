By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HARRISBURG (KDKA) – The Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry Secretary Jerry Oleksiak is urging Pennsylvanians to stay vigilant after receiving reports of a new scam that involves callers posing as department employees.

Some Pennsylvania residents have reported getting a phone from someone claiming to be a labor and industry department employee, asking for personal information including social security numbers.

The reason behind asking for the information is the scammer claims there is an error with the person’s unemployment compensation account that needs to be corrected.

“The Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry will never contact you and ask for your personal, private information,” said Secretary Oleksiak. “If you receive a call, email, text, social media message, or other communication seeking information such as your username, password, or full Social Security number, do not provide it. We will never ask you for this information.”

Pennsylvania is one of multiple states that have been inundated with fraudulent unemployment claims through the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program. Fraudsters have filed claims using information stolen through data breaches.

More information about the scams and how to stay protected from these scams can be found on the Department of Labor and Industry’s website.