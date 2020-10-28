By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HARRISBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — State Secretary Kathy Boockvar and the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency are reviewing security and making preparations ahead of Election Day.

Part of those preparations includes meeting with Pennsylvania’s three United States Attorneys, including Western District of Pennsylvania U.S. Attorney Scott Brady, and the Special Agents in Charge of the Pittsburgh and Philadelphia field offices.

PEMA’s director says a secure platform has been in development for a while that will enable the state to respond quickly to any election-related issues.

“This year, we’re going to use that platform,” PEMA Director Randy Padfield said. “Obviously, our federal partners will have access to that; but like I said, there are stakeholder within the state that need to know that information. It’s really going to be key.”

Padfield says the state has also been working to ensure people are physically safe if they choose to vote “in person” on Election Day.

That includes stocking hand sanitizer and other supplies to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The Department of State says the commonwealth is also working with all 67 county boards of elections, the Pennsylvania National Guard, the Center for Internet Security and other partners to coordinate for Election Day.

