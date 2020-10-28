Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – It’s a sure sign that the weather is changing – the fountain at PPG Place is once again becoming an ice rink.
On Tuesday afternoon, workers began building the rink that is a yearly tradition in downtown Pittsburgh.
However, like everything else in 2020, there will be social distancing rules, temperature checks, and the number of people allowed on the ice at one time.
The rink at PPG Place is scheduled to open on November 20, the weekend before Thanksgiving.
