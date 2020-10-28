Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – It’s no secret that the pandemic has led more families needing help to get food.
Now, Feeding America has new numbers that reflect the need locally.
According to their estimates, there has been a 42% increase in food insecurity throughout southwestern Pennsylvania.
Those numbers are based on economic numbers compared to 2018.
It is estimated that more than 15% of local families are considered food insecure.
The 11 county area is served by the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank.
You must log in to post a comment.