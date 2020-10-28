HALLOWEEN:Check out our growing list of Trick Or Treat times across Western Pa.
According to a study from Feeding America, southwestern Pennsylvania has seen a 42% increase in food insecurity.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – It’s no secret that the pandemic has led more families needing help to get food.

Now, Feeding America has new numbers that reflect the need locally.

According to their estimates, there has been a 42% increase in food insecurity throughout southwestern Pennsylvania.

Those numbers are based on economic numbers compared to 2018.

It is estimated that more than 15% of local families are considered food insecure.

The 11 county area is served by the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank.

