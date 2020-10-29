HALLOWEEN:Check out our growing list of Trick Or Treat times across Western Pa.
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:CBS Holiday Schedule, Frosty The Snowman, Holiday Schedule, KDKA, Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer, TV

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Ready for the most wonderful time of the year?

The 2020 CBS holiday special schedule is out, so mark your calendars for beloved TV classics like “Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer” and “Frosty The Snowman.”

Take a look at the full schedule set to air on KDKA-TV below.

Friday, November 27, 2020

Frosty The Snowman
8 p.m.

Frosty Returns
8:30 p.m.

*****

Saturday, November 28, 2020

Robbie The Reindeer: Hooves Of Fire
8 p.m.

Robbie The Reindeer: Legend Of The Lost Tribe
8:30 p.m.

The Story Of Santa Claus
9 p.m.

*****

Tuesday, December 1, 2020

Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer
8 p.m.

*****

Comments