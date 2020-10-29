Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Ready for the most wonderful time of the year?
The 2020 CBS holiday special schedule is out, so mark your calendars for beloved TV classics like “Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer” and “Frosty The Snowman.”
Take a look at the full schedule set to air on KDKA-TV below.
Friday, November 27, 2020
Frosty The Snowman
8 p.m.
Frosty Returns
8:30 p.m.
Saturday, November 28, 2020
Robbie The Reindeer: Hooves Of Fire
8 p.m.
Robbie The Reindeer: Legend Of The Lost Tribe
8:30 p.m.
The Story Of Santa Claus
9 p.m.
Tuesday, December 1, 2020
Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer
8 p.m.
