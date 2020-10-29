By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 149 new Coronavirus cases and two additional deaths.

Of the newly reported cases, 118 are confirmed from 1,516 PCR tests. Thirty-one cases are probable, and of those, 25 are from positive antigen tests.

New cases range in age from 2 years to 93 years with a median age of 37 years, according to the Health Department. The dates of positive tests range from Oct. 22-28.

There have been 1,442 hospitalizations in Allegheny County since the outbreak began. Of all the hospitalized patients, 377 of them have needed care in the ICU, and 143 of them have required treatment with a ventilator.

The county-wide death toll has reached 428. Of the two newly-reported deaths, one is associated with a long-term care facility. One of the patients was in their 80s and the other in their 90s. The dates of death ranged from Oct. 23-26.

There have been 15,449 total coronavirus cases among Allegheny County residents since the pandemic started.

Health officials say 215,867 individuals have been tested for COVID-19 across the county.

