Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The archive of the late playwright and Pittsburgh native August Wilson has a brand new home and it’s right in our backyards.
The archive will now be at the University of Pittsburgh’s Hillman Library.
Pitt’s library system acquired the archive with the help of Wilson’s widow, Constanza Romero.
Wilson’s archive is more than 450 boxes of material.
Those boxes include scripts and awards from his American Century Cycle plays and Wilson’s unpublished works and personal writings.
Researchers will start processing the collection beginning in 2021.
You must log in to post a comment.