HALLOWEEN:Check out our growing list of Trick Or Treat times across Western Pa.
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
August Wilson's archives are coming home.
Filed Under:August Wilson, Hillman Library, Local TV, Pittsburgh News, University Of Pittsburgh

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The archive of the late playwright and Pittsburgh native August Wilson has a brand new home and it’s right in our backyards.

The archive will now be at the University of Pittsburgh’s Hillman Library.

Pitt’s library system acquired the archive with the help of Wilson’s widow, Constanza Romero.

Wilson’s archive is more than 450 boxes of material.

Those boxes include scripts and awards from his American Century Cycle plays and Wilson’s unpublished works and personal writings.

Researchers will start processing the collection beginning in 2021.

Comments