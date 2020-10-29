By: KDKA-TV News Staff
NATRONA HEIGHTS, Pa. (KDKA) – Highlands High School will begin remote learning today after a COVID-19 case at the school resulted in what the district is describing as “a significant number of quarantines.”
The remote learning schedule will be in place from October 29 through Friday, November 6.
“The district has made this decision out of an abundance of caution in hopes to minimize the potential for increased exposure at our high school,” the district said in a letter to families. “The health and safety of our students and staff continues to be our greatest priority, which is the reason for these proactive measures.”
Students will return to their hybrid schedules the week of November 9.
This remote learning schedule only applies to the high school – all other buildings are operating as normal.
