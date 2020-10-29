BUTLER CO., Pa. (KDKA) – With just six days to go until Election Day, Pennsylvania continues to play a major role as high-profile surrogates visit our area, including President Donald Trump’s daughter.

When Ivanka Trump hits the campaign trail, it’s not normally a large-scale rally but more a question-and-answer session.

On Cheeseman’s Farm in northern Butler County, Ivanka Trump sat on stage with former White House press secretary Sarah Sanders on Wednesday. Sanders took questions from the crowd of over 200 supporters of Pres. Trump.

The topics ranged from the education system to human trafficking. Both even commented on how life has changed by teaching their children at home for the last few months.

The big topic of conversation surrounded the coronavirus and the administration’s response to the pandemic. Ivanka Trump said her father’s administration continues to push to have a vaccine ready by the end of the year.

“Clearly, all the roadblocks were removed to enable and ensure an effective and safe vaccine. They say what was accomplished in six to seven months would have taken six to seven years in another administration,” Ivanka Trump said.

The crowds came from mostly western Pennsylvania, with some from Pittsburgh and one group from Ford City. Ivanka Trump will travel for another event near Philadelphia on Thursday.