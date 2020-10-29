By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HARRISBURG (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 2,202 new cases of Coronavirus and 44 additional deaths.

The statewide total number of cases has risen to 202,876 since Wednesday’s report, according to the state’s data.

The number of tests administered within the last seven days, between Oct. 22-28, is 248,480 with 14,377 positive cases. There were 34,402 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m. Wednesday.

The Health Department says all 67 counties in Pennsylvania have had cases of COVID-19. Current patients are either in isolation at home or being treated at the hospital.

Daily increases are now comparable with what we saw in April 2020.

Of those who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is:

• Approximately 1% are ages 0-4;

• Approximately 2% are ages 5-12;

• Approximately 5% are ages 13-18;

• Nearly 14% are ages 19-24;

• Nearly 36% are ages 25-49;

• Approximately 21% are ages 50-64; and

• Nearly 21% are ages 65 or older.

The statewide death toll has risen to 8,762.

There are 2,282,828 patients across the state who have tested negative for the virus to date.

The state Health Department numbers show there are 25,844 resident cases of COVID-19 in nursing and personal care homes across Pennsylvania. Among employees, there are 5,603 diagnosed cases. That brings the entire total to 31,447 cases. Out of the total deaths across Pennsylvania, state officials say 5,758 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.

Approximately 12,264 of the state’s total cases are in healthcare workers.

Currently, all 67 counties are in the green phase of reopening. However, restrictions are in place for bars, restaurants and large gatherings.

If you have concerns about the virus, you can check out the state’s COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard.

More information on the Coronavirus pandemic: