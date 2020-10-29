Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A multi-vehicle accident sent emergency crews to the Squirrel Hill Tunnel Thursday afternoon.
The crash was reported around 2:45 p.m. near the outbound side of the tunnel.
It reportedly involved up to nine vehicles.
First reponders have not yet released the cause of the accident or if there are any injuries.
Tow trucks were also on the scene.
