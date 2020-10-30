Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
WHITE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – State police say a shoplifter stole nearly $1,000 worth of Legos from Walmart.
According to information released from State police Thursday, the theft happened on Oct. 14.
They say an unidentified person walked into Walmart and took 11 Lego sets totaling $989.45. According to the press release, the alleged shoplifter was wearing a white and black hoodie with a baseball cap and mask.
State police asked anyone with information to call state police Indiana.
