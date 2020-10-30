By: KDKA-TV News Staff
BUTLER, Pa. (KDKA) – Another district is switching some of its students to online-only learning.
The Butler Area School District is moving all middle and high school students to remote learning. Students in grades 7 through 12 will log in for class from Tuesday through at least Friday.
JUST IN —> Butler Area School District’s secondary schools will be moving to remote instruction on Tuesday for the entire week. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/zQpHxi9MeD
— Nicole Ford (@NicoleFordTV) October 30, 2020
It’s a move that comes because of a spike in coronavirus cases within the district and the community it serves, the superintendent says.
According to a message from the superintendent, “members of the learning community” have tested positive for coronavirus and numerous employees have been quarantined over the past week.
District leaders plan to re-evaluate next Friday.
