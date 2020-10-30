By: KDKA-TV News Staff

CANONSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — Canon-McMillan High School is temporarily closing after another coronavirus case was reported, the district announced Friday night.

In a letter on the school district’s website, the district said there are now four active cases at the high school: three students and one teacher. The district said more teachers are awaiting test results, which could lead to additional positive cases.

The school is moving from its hybrid model to an online model that will last through Nov. 6.

“The building will reopen to students and staff for in-person instruction on Monday, November 9, 2020. This closure applies to all sports and extracurricular activities occurring at the high school immediately. The away playoff volleyball game will continue as scheduled as long as everyone participating is not symptomatic,” the district said in the letter.

Read the full letter here.