AMBRIDGE, Pa. (KDKA) — Donald Trump Jr. headlined a Get Out The Vote rally in Ambridge on Friday, promoting his father’s support for blue-collar industry and economic contributions.

The event was hosted by Firearms Owners Against Crime at Munroe Inc. in the Ambridge Industrial Park and included 17th District congressional candidate Sean Parnell and musician Ted Nugent as guests of honor.

“Vote and let’s get Donald Trump four more years in the White House,” Parnell urged the crowd.

Trump Jr. spoke for about a half-hour, connecting his family to blue-collar values.

“My father, his theory was always, guess what guys? If you’re going to build a building because that’s what we did, you’d better know how to dig the foundation, and you’d better know that by actually having done it,” he said of his upbringing.

He also promoted the country’s economy under his father’s administration.

“The guy that created the lowest unemployment for every demographic in America, for women, for Hispanics, for African Americans, for everyone, he’s the guy that can do it again,” he said.

President Trump’s opponent, former Vice President Joe Biden, was also a frequent topic of conversation.

“If you’re working on equipment here,” Trump Jr. said while pointing to the equipment in the Munroe Inc. plant, “you’re working on it, you have someone doing it, trying to fix a piece of equipment and after 47 years it’s still broken, do you give them a promotion or do you send them packing?”

The rally lasted a little over an hour in front of a few hundred people, some of whom say they are trying to show as much support as possible with all eyes on Pennsylvania.

“It’s important to me to do all I can to elect this president again,” said Louis Henneman of New Castle.

Both the Biden and Trump campaigns are hitting Pennsylvania hard in the days leading up to the election.

President Trump will be in Butler County on Saturday. The Biden campaign says the former vice president and Kamala Harris will be in “all four corners” of the state on Monday.