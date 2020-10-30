By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – On Thursday, refugees and their families were given some help from a Pittsburgh non-profit.
“Hello Neighbor” has been holding monthly distributions at their offices since the pandemic started.
Thursday they were able to give refugees $50 to help with expenses and bills.
Hello Neighbor has partnered with other local organizations to also provide refugees and immigrant boxes of food and personal care items.
“Events like today, and these distributions, there not just about the stuff that the families are getting or the cash assistance,” said Sloane Davidson the founder and CEO of Hello Neighbor. “It’s really an opportunity to say we’re here for you, you’re not alone, and we’re not going anywhere.”
The event lasted most of the afternoon and ended around 6:00 p.m.
