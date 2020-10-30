HALLOWEEN:Check out our growing list of Trick Or Treat times across Western Pa.
The restaurant is now off of the county's consumer alert list.
Filed Under:Allegheny County Health Department, Homewood, Hook Fish & Chicken, Local TV, Pittsburgh News

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Earlier this month, Hook, Fish & Chicken was cited by the Allegheny County Health Department for more than two dozen violations.

The Homewood restaurant was cited for violations including food being held at unsafe temperatures, improper thawing procedures, lack of cleaning and sanitizing of food contact surfaces, and a fly infestation.

Now, the restaurant has been removed from the county’s consumer alert list after fixing all of its violations.

