By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Earlier this month, Hook, Fish & Chicken was cited by the Allegheny County Health Department for more than two dozen violations.
The Homewood restaurant was cited for violations including food being held at unsafe temperatures, improper thawing procedures, lack of cleaning and sanitizing of food contact surfaces, and a fly infestation.
Now, the restaurant has been removed from the county’s consumer alert list after fixing all of its violations.
