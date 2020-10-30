By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pennsylvania’s Low Income Heating Assistance Program, or LIHEAP, will begin accepting applications next week.
LIHEAP provides financial help for people who are struggling to pay their heating bills.
Both renters and homeowners who meet the criteria can apply.
State leaders say the need will be greater than ever this year.
“We know that the pandemic and economic downturn have made it difficult for many to keep up with home energy bills. As winter approaches, and we prepare to spend even more time indoors, these bills may get even more expensive,” state Human Services Department Secretary Teresa Miller said. “No one should have to worry about whether their heat will be shut off during the coldest and darkest months of the year.”
You can begin applying on Monday, Nov. 2.
Applications can be found here: www.compass.state.pa.us
