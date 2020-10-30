By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HARRISBURG (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 2,641 new cases of Coronavirus and 22 additional deaths.

The statewide total number of cases has risen to 205,517 since Thursday’s report, according to the state’s data.

The newly-reported cases include 2,416 new one-day positive cases and another 225 cases from previous days and reported today.

The number of tests administered within the last seven days, between Oct. 23-29, is 249,105 with 14,516 positive cases, the Health Department said. There were 39,851 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m. Thursday.

Of those who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is:

• Approximately 1% are ages 0-4;

• Approximately 2% are ages 5-12;

• Approximately 5% are ages 13-18;

• Nearly 14% are ages 19-24;

• Nearly 36% are ages 25-49;

• Approximately 21% are ages 50-64; and

• Nearly 21% are ages 65 or older.

The Health Department says all 67 counties in Pennsylvania have had cases of COVID-19. Current patients are either in isolation at home or being treated at the hospital.

The statewide death toll has risen to 8,784.

There are 2,297,983 patients across the state who have tested negative for the virus to date.

The state Health Department numbers show there are 26,013 resident cases of COVID-19 in nursing and personal care homes across Pennsylvania. Among employees, there are 5,627 diagnosed cases. That brings the entire total to 31,640 cases. Out of the total deaths across Pennsylvania, state officials say 5,800 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.

Approximately 12,373 of the state’s total cases are in healthcare workers.

Currently, all 67 counties are in the green phase of reopening. However, restrictions are in place for bars, restaurants and large gatherings.

If you have concerns about the virus, you can check out the state’s COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard.

