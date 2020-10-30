Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Would there be anything more 2020 than a “Blue Moon” appearing in the night sky on Halloween?
Well, set your sights on the sky because the second full moon of the month will be above us.
According to Farmers Almanac, while the moon won’t appear blue in color, the uncommon occurrence of a full moon on Halloween happens roughly once every 19 years and it’s a pattern known as the “Metonic Cycle.”
The 19-year pattern means that 2020 will be the last time we see a full moon on Halloween until 2039 and according to astronomers, a Halloween full moon will occur in 2058, 2077, and 2096.
This is the first time since 1944 that everyone, in all time zones, will have a full moon in the sky on Halloween!
