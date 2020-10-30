PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Scattered showers will continue through the afternoon, but as colder air filters in that will limit the moisture.

We already saw our high temperature of 45 degrees, and we could get back there this afternoon, but that’s about it.

Tonight, will be very cold with lows around 30, but many of our cold spots will be in the mid- to upper-20s.

Halloween looks dry with sunshine, but chilly with a high right at 50.

Our next weather-maker arrives Sunday bringing rain at first, then once the cold front crosses, colder air arrives switching rain to a wintry mix mostly in the ridges and north of I-80. Warmer ground temperatures should limit any accumulation here.

It’ll be a windy day, but our high will be in the low 50s.

Monday morning, the mix could linger with highs only at 40. Election Day remains dry with highs near 50 and sunshine.

Thankfully, the 60s return midweek through next weekend.

