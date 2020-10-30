PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Some voters in the area have been receving election letters with the wrong polling locations on them.

According to a report in the Trib, voters in both Green Tree and Brentwood received wrong information about where they should go to cast their ballots on Election Day.

Allegheny County Communications Director Amie Downs says that the polling locations for voters in districts 1 and 3 in Green Tree and districts 1 and 10 in Brentwood had been accidentally transposed by county elections staff in a statewide voter data system.

A similar issue occurred in Plum after a KDKA viewer said they received the wrong information regarding their polling location.

Downs tells KDKA: “Because of the consolidated polling places in the spring and voter confusion, a mailing was sent to all voters advising where their polling place is if voting in person on November 3. There was a recent change (after the mailing was sent) to polling places in Plum, so another mailing will have to be sent to those voters.”

She added that additional information would be released by county leaders today, potentially affecting other areas.

She said that signage will be placed at polling locations to ensure that voters know where they should go vote.