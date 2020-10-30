Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – For those that chose not to vote by mail and still want to cast their ballot in person, there are a few options on how to get there.
Polls will be open from 7:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m.
Those in need of a ride can get in touch with the Black Political Empowerment Project as part of its “Ride To The Polls” project.
Other groups will offer free or discounted rides, including VEEM Pittsburgh, Take Action Mon Valley, The Black Vote Coalition, and Uber and Lyft.
