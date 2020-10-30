Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
JAMESTOWN, Pa. (KDKA) – State Police put out a missing endangered person advisory for a 94-year-old woman Friday. It was later canceled after she was found.
State Police said the woman had last been seen in Mercer County on Thursday night. They reported Friday morning that she had been located.
MERCER COUNTY: Missing Endangered Person Advisory UPDATE. PSP Mercer reports Whiteside was located; the MEPA is canceled.
— PA State Police (@PAStatePolice) October 30, 2020
There was no immediate update on her condition.
You must log in to post a comment.