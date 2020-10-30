HALLOWEEN:Check out our growing list of Trick Or Treat times across Western Pa.
Police say she hasn't been seen since last night.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

JAMESTOWN, Pa. (KDKA) – State Police put out a missing endangered person advisory for a 94-year-old woman Friday. It was later canceled after she was found.

State Police said the woman had last been seen in Mercer County on Thursday night. They reported Friday morning that she had been located.

There was no immediate update on her condition.

