HALLOWEEN:Check out our growing list of Trick Or Treat times across Western Pa.
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:412 Fanatics, 412 for Life, Cave Painting, Creepy Cocktails, Daisy Jade, Fan Cave, Fan N'ATion, Flip Cup Competition, FNAT, Game Winning Drives, Halloween, John Cline, KDKA, La Botticella Bar, Pittsburgh Sports, Pittsburgh Sports Fans, Pittsburgh's CW, Rich Walsh, Rome, Sports Fans, Steel ER Mobile

Hey, 412 Fanatics…We have a special HALLOWEEN TREAT for you on JP Roofing FAN N’ATION with Rich Walsh and Daisy Jade!

WE FACE OFF IN A FLIP CUP CONTEST AGAINST RAVENS FANS!

AND, WE’VE GOT A 412 FAN CAVE FULL OF SURPRISES FROM JOHN CLINE!

PLUS, BRINGING AN AMBULANCE BACK FROM THE GRAVE, CREEPY COCKTAILS & MORE HALLOWEEN HIJINX!

Tune in THIS SATURDAY, OCTOBER 31 at 7:30 pm on KDKA-TV or live stream on CBSN Pittsburgh on KDKA.com. You can also watch an encore episode later that evening at 9:30 pm on Pittsburgh’s CW! Set your DVRs…You won’t want to miss it!

Follow us for more show updates:

Comments