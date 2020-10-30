Comments
Hey, 412 Fanatics…We have a special HALLOWEEN TREAT for you on JP Roofing FAN N’ATION with Rich Walsh and Daisy Jade!
WE FACE OFF IN A FLIP CUP CONTEST AGAINST RAVENS FANS!
AND, WE’VE GOT A 412 FAN CAVE FULL OF SURPRISES FROM JOHN CLINE!
PLUS, BRINGING AN AMBULANCE BACK FROM THE GRAVE, CREEPY COCKTAILS & MORE HALLOWEEN HIJINX!
Tune in THIS SATURDAY, OCTOBER 31 at 7:30 pm on KDKA-TV or live stream on CBSN Pittsburgh on KDKA.com. You can also watch an encore episode later that evening at 9:30 pm on Pittsburgh’s CW! Set your DVRs…You won’t want to miss it!
