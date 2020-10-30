By: KDKA-TV News Staff

FAYETTE COUNTY, Pa. (KDKA) — A case of possible voter fraud is being investigated in Fayette County.

The district attorney says they found at least two ballots that were compromised.

“We are not going to take this lightly. It doesn’t matter if it was a Republican or Democratic ballot,” said Fayette County District Attorney Richard Bower.

The district attorney addressed the media Friday on the discovery of the two ballots he says were compromised. One of the ballots was in Brownsville.

“The chief county detective went out and met with that individual and received from that individual a ballot that had previously been filled in prior to her,” said Bower said.

The other ballot was received by a voter in Farmington.

“That ballot was also filled out in its entirety,” Bower said.

“Both of those ballots were sent to registered Democrats,” Bower added.

Bower also told reporters of two envelopes received Friday at the Fayette County Election Bureau that were possibly tampered with. Bower added that the two envelopes did not have the secrecy envelope.

“This is something that shouldn’t be happening in this country, this county, this state. However, it is now going on. It’s wrong. We will do whatever we can to find out whoever is doing this,” said Bower.

The people who had those pre-filled out ballots received new ballots on Friday, the district attorney says.