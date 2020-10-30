Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. (KDKA) — West Mifflin police are looking for a missing 14-year-old girl.
Ashlynn Faith Roland was last seen walking from Sam’s Club at 4:10 p.m. on Friday, police say. She is known to frequent the West Mifflin and Duquesne areas, police say.
She was last seen wearing light gray sweatpants, a navy blue hooded sweatshirt with white writing, and gray Crocs. She is 5-foot-7 with blue eyes and brown hair, police say.
Call the West Mifflin Police Department at 412-461-3125 with any information.
