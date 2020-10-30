HALLOWEEN:Check out our growing list of Trick Or Treat times across Western Pa.
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Police say a female suspect picked up something, most likely rocks, and threw them at a metal sign before fleeing.
Filed Under:Greensburg, Local TV, President Donald Trump, Westmoreland County

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

YOUNGSTOWN, Pa. (KDKA) – Police investigated what sounded like gun shots near the Westmoreland County “Trump house” last night, but determined it was most likely something else that caused the sound.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

State police say they were dispatched to Route 982 near the internationally famous “Trump house” Thursday night for noises that sounded like gunfire.

Police say their investigation led them to determine that a female got out of a silver Subaru, picked up some objects — most likely rocks — and threw them at a metal Trump sign before fleeing.

Anyone with information is asked to call 724-832-3288.

Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.

Comments