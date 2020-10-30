By: KDKA-TV News Staff
YOUNGSTOWN, Pa. (KDKA) – Police investigated what sounded like gun shots near the Westmoreland County “Trump house” last night, but determined it was most likely something else that caused the sound.
State police say they were dispatched to Route 982 near the internationally famous “Trump house” Thursday night for noises that sounded like gunfire.
Police say their investigation led them to determine that a female got out of a silver Subaru, picked up some objects — most likely rocks — and threw them at a metal Trump sign before fleeing.
On 10/29 @ 2155 hrs PSP was dispatched to 4432 SR 982 (Near the “Trump House”) for noises that sounded like gun shots.
We determined a female exited a silver Subaru picked up & threw objects, most likely rocks, at the metal Trump sign and fled.
Anyone w/ info call 724-832-3288
— Troopers Steve Limani & Cliff Greenfield (@PSPTroopAPIO) October 30, 2020
Anyone with information is asked to call 724-832-3288.
Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.
You must log in to post a comment.