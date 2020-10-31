BUTLER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (AP) — A police officer who fatally shot a robbery suspect after she hit him with a stolen truck at a hotel won’t face charges.
A Montgomery County grand jury on Friday declined to indict the Butler Township officer, whose name hasn’t been released.
The shooting occurred July 12 when two Butler officers responded to the hotel after a guest there reported the robbery.
The officers soon encountered 36-year-old Terena Nicole Thurman, who authorities say ran off and then attacked a person before stealing their pickup truck.
As the officers tried to take Thurman into custody, she hit one of them with the truck, knocking him down and then briefly dragging him.
