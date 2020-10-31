HALLOWEEN:Check out our growing list of Trick Or Treat times across Western Pa.
Two people were killed and a third is in critical condition.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Two people have been killed and one person was taken to the hospital in critical condition on Saturday night on Beltzhoover Avenue.

According to Pittsburgh Public Safety, the shooting took place near East Warrington Avenue.

Police say four people have been shot, two are dead, one is in critical condition and has been transported to a hospital.

The fourth victim was also taken to the hospital but in stable conditon.

Pittsburgh Public Safety expects Beltzhoover Avenue to be closed for an extended period of time.

