The Allegheny County Health Department determined the one case was not part of a larger outbreak at the school.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The North Hills School District alerted families on Saturday that a student at the high school tested positive for coronavirus.

According to the district, the student had not been in the building since Tuesday, October 20.

After consulting with the Allegheny County Health Department, it was determined there is no outbreak at the high school and it is safe to continue with their hybrid learning model.

No further action is needed from the district or parents.

