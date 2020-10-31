By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HARRISBURG (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 2,510 new cases of Coronavirus and 28 additional deaths.

The statewide total number of cases has risen to 208,027 since Friday’s report, according to the state’s data.

The number of tests administered within the last seven days, between Oct. 24-30, is 257,367 with 14,938 positive cases, the Health Department said. There were 45,416 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m. Friday.

The Health Department says all 67 counties in Pennsylvania have had cases of COVID-19. Current patients are either in isolation at home or being treated at the hospital.

The statewide death toll has risen to 8,812.

There are 2,314,634 patients across the state who have tested negative for the virus to date.

The state Health Department numbers show there are 26,149 resident cases of COVID-19 in nursing and personal care homes across Pennsylvania. Among employees, there are 5,653 diagnosed cases. That brings the entire total to 31,802 cases. Out of the total deaths across Pennsylvania, state officials say 5,807 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.

Approximately 12,448 of the state’s total cases are in healthcare workers.

Currently, all 67 counties are in the green phase of reopening. However, restrictions are in place for bars, restaurants and large gatherings.

If you have concerns about the virus, you can check out the state’s COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard.

