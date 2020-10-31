By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pitt is reporting 11 new cases of coronavirus and 1 new case among faculty or staff since October 27.

The 12 new cases has taken the 5-day moving average of cases from 4.2% to 2.4%.

As for branch campuses, Bradford reports one new student case, Greensburg reports two new faculty or staff cases, and Johnstown reports one new student case.

Greensburg, main campus, and Titusville campuses are in the “guarded risk” posture, while Bradford and Johnstown campuses are in “elevated risk” posture.

Guarded risk means that classes, except for large lectures, will take place in person, housing is open with mitigation regulations in place, and gatherings are capped at 250 people.

Meanwhile, elevated risk means that most classes take place remotely and online, gatherings are limited to 25 people, and housing is open but with mitigation regulations in place.

Pitt has also told faculty, staff, and students that a shelter-in-place period beginning on November 12 due to the Thanksgiving holiday.

Students are being told to only leave their housing for essential activities and socializing only with people in their pod or house.

More information about Pitt’s coronavirus response and regulations can be found on the university’s COVID-19 Dashboard.