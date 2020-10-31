PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — We are off to a cold start with low temperatures around 30 degrees, but many of our cold spots are in the mid-to-upper 20’s.

Halloween looks dry with sunshine but chilly with a high right at 50 degrees.

Our next weather-maker arrives Sunday bringing rain at first.

Then once the cold front crosses, colder air arrives switching rain to a wintry mix mostly in the ridges and north of I-80.

Warmer ground temperatures should limit any accumulation here.

It’ll be a windy day but our high will be in the low 50s.

Monday morning the mix could linger with highs only at 40.

Election Day remains dry with high temperatures near 50 and sunshine.

Thankfully, the 60’s return midweek through next weekend!

