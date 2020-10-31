HALLOWEEN:Check out our growing list of Trick Or Treat times across Western Pa.
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — We are off to a cold start with low temperatures around 30 degrees, but many of our cold spots are in the mid-to-upper 20’s.

Halloween looks dry with sunshine but chilly with a high right at 50 degrees.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center)

Our next weather-maker arrives Sunday bringing rain at first.

Then once the cold front crosses, colder air arrives switching rain to a wintry mix mostly in the ridges and north of I-80.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center)

Warmer ground temperatures should limit any accumulation here.

It’ll be a windy day but our high will be in the low 50s.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center)

Monday morning the mix could linger with highs only at 40.

Election Day remains dry with high temperatures near 50 and sunshine.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center)

Thankfully, the 60’s return midweek through next weekend!

