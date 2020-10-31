NEW KENSINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) — Police say an alleged prostitute high on meth stabbed and beat a 76-year-old man in Westmoreland County over money.

What ended with the man running from an Oklahoma Township apartment, bleeding heavily, began when investigators say the victim allegedly met 33-year-old Audra Lynn DiVittorio in New Kensington.

“They decided that for an exchange of $26, there was going to be some kind of sexual activity,” state trooper Stephen Limani said.

The victim told investigators that when they got back to his apartment, DiVittorio started smoking methamphetamine. It was then, according to the victim, that he told DiVittorio that he was short on cash.

“The victim only had five dollars to provide her,” said Limani.

According to state police, it was that discrepancy over compensation for potential services to be rendered that set DiVittorio off.

“She became irate, became physically abusive towards the gentleman, and subsequentially obtained a knife, stabbed him,” Limani said.

Friends of the victim told KDKA that the man has significant age-related cognitive and physical difficulties and could do little to stem the alleged attack except head for the door.

“The victim was able to exit his apartment, get to another person’s apartment to try and call for help,” Limani said. “Our victim was a 76-year-old male and he was very lucky to not die.”

DiVittorio was arrested and charged with aggravated assault and prostitution.

“She has some warrants for some other counties,” Limani said.

The suspect is in the Westmoreland County Jail. The victim is expected to be OK.

Police say this may not have been an act of prostitution. They think DiVittorio may have been planning to rob the victim based on his age, using prostitution as a potential ruse.