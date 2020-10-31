HALLOWEEN:Check out our growing list of Trick Or Treat times across Western Pa.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — West Carson Street is closed in both directions following a three-vehicle accident Saturday morning, according to Pittsburgh Public Safety officials.

(Photo Credit: Pgh Public Safety/Twitter)

Around 9:15 a.m. Saturday, a man who carjacked a gold sedan in Ingram, Pennsylvania earlier Saturday morning crashed into a dumpster truck while driving westbound on West Carson Street. The man is in critical condition at this time, Public Safety says. No one else was injured in the crash.

Officials also say a van was impacted in the crash.

Hazmat officials also responded to the scene to assess a fuel leak from the dumpster truck. Pittsburgh Police, Pittsburgh firefighters, Pittsburgh EMS and the Collision Investigation Unit also responded to the scene.

