By: KDKA-TV News Staff
SOUTH SIDE (KDKA) — The South Side office for Congressman Mike Doyle (D-18) has been vandalized, KDKA crews discovered on Sunday.
The front of the office, located on the 2600 block of East Carson Street, was spraypainted red. The phrase “Elections, no! Revolution, yes!” with seemingly a hammer and sickle had been painted, a common symbol associated with communism.
Doyle is a House Representative for Pennsylvania’s 18th District. He is running for re-election and is facing a challenge from Republican Luke Negron.
Sean Parnell, who is running against incumbent Conor Lamb (D-17) to represent Pennsylvania’s 17th District in Congress, said that his garage had also been vandalized last night with a very similar message.
My house was vandalized last night by cowards under the cover of darkness.
This is what is at stake in this election. We all must fight for our country and we must do it NOW.
I will not cower. I will not back down. I will always fight for this nation. #VOTE pic.twitter.com/kQWg71NXr4
— Sean Parnell (@SeanParnellUSA) November 1, 2020
