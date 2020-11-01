HALLOWEEN:Check out our growing list of Trick Or Treat times across Western Pa.
Pittsburgh Police have launched an investigation into the case of vandalism at Rep. Doyle's office.
Filed Under:Congressman Mike Doyle, Local News, Mike Doyle, Pittsburgh News, Rep. Mike Doyle

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

SOUTH SIDE (KDKA) — The South Side office for Congressman Mike Doyle (D-18) has been vandalized, KDKA crews discovered on Sunday.

(Photo Credit: Chris Hoffman/KDKA)

The front of the office, located on the 2600 block of East Carson Street, was spraypainted red. The phrase “Elections, no! Revolution, yes!” with seemingly a hammer and sickle had been painted, a common symbol associated with communism.

Doyle is a House Representative for Pennsylvania’s 18th District. He is running for re-election and is facing a challenge from Republican Luke Negron.

Sean Parnell, who is running against incumbent Conor Lamb (D-17) to represent Pennsylvania’s 17th District in Congress, said that his garage had also been vandalized last night with a very similar message.

(Photo Credit: Chris Hoffman/KDKA)

