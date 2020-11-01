PENN TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Just three days before Election Day, President Donald Trump was back in our area to host a rally. Hours before the gates opened, people were lining up outside the event venue.

Bus after bus dropped off supporters of the President Saturday morning at the Pittsburgh-Butler Regional Airport.

“We love the guy. He’s done amazing things for the country,” Devan Gray from Salem, Ohio said.

Some of the first people in line arrived before the sun came up on a frosty Saturday morning.

“It was 28 degrees, and the thermometer was not moving for us,” Linda Costello from Deep Creek Lake, Maryland said.

She was part of a group that made the three-hour drive. They stayed overnight so they could get in line early. They got to the line around 5:45 in the morning.

“Our husbands were thinking we’re crazy to come up and stand in the cold for hours and hours but it’s worth it,” Costello said with a laugh.

Right behind them was a group of 20 people from Salem, Ohio. Some were coming to their first rally, others are more experienced. They made the hour-and-a-half drive as a caravan.

“If you get here too late, you might not actually be able to see him. That’s kind of a bum deal especially if you waited two to three hours already,” Gray said as he waited for his third rally.

For locals, they had to find some creative ways to stay warm with the colder temperatures Saturday morning.

“Well, I’m dressed in three layers, two pairs of socks, my heavy coat, my hat, my hood, my gloves,” Carla Lohr said while showing KDKA how much she had to keep warm.

All made it clear, not much will stop them from seeing the president.

“I’m excited to see him, hear him and to be with everybody supporting him,” Lohr from Butler said.

“Just to hear him speak is incredible,” Gray said while trying to stay warm.

As the morning went on that group was moved closer to the event site and airport into warming tents to hold them until the gates opened at 4 p.m. Saturday afternoon.