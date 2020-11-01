Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
GREENSBURG (KDKA) – The Westmoreland County Election Bureau reported a positive case of coronavirus to the county on Saturday.
According to Westmoreland County officials, the emergency response plan steps were immediately put into place to minimize the impact and spread.
The positive case was last at the bureau on Wednesday, October 28 and they are currently quarantining.
The Westmoreland County Human Resources department is currently conducting contact tracing and the election bureau is cleaned and disinfected daily.
Westmoreland County says that the office will remain open with non-exposed employees with social distancing and other health and safety guidelines in place.
You must log in to post a comment.