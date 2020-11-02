By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Over the last 48 hours, the Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 264 new Coronavirus cases and no additional deaths.

Of the newly-reported cases, 203 are confirmed from 2,755 PCR tests. Sixty-one cases are probable, with 55 being rom positive antigen tests.

New cases range in age from 1 year to 90 years with a median age of 36 years, the Health Department says. The dates of positive tests range from Oct. 23-Nov. 1.

There have been 1,453 hospitalizations in Allegheny County since the outbreak began. Of all the hospitalized patients, 377 of them have needed care in the ICU, and 142 of them have required treatment with a ventilator.

The county-wide death toll has reached 434.

There have been 16,060 total coronavirus cases among Allegheny County residents since the pandemic started.

Health officials say, as of the weekend report, 218,798 individuals have been tested for COVID-19 across the county.

