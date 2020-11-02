CAMPAIGN 2020:Check out all the information Pa. voters need in KDKA's Election Guide!
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

MT. LEBANON (KDKA) — U.S. Congressman Conor Lamb’s office in Mt. Lebanon has been vandalized.

The front of the office appears to have been sprayed with red spraypaint, with the symbol of a hammer and a sickle.

(Photo Credit: Chris Hoffman)

The words ‘Don’t vote! Fight for revolution.’ also were sprayed on the front of the building.

In a statement posted on Twitter, Conor Lamb said:

“Our office is open today. A little spray paint isn’t going to keep us from being there for you.”

It’s unclear when the vandalism took place.

(Photo Credit: Chris Hoffman)

The vandalism appears to be in the same style of other vandalism that has taken place lately around the Pittsburgh area. On Sunday, Congressional candidate Sean Parnell’s home and Congressman Mike Doyle’s office were vandalized. 

(Photo Credit: Chris Hoffman)

