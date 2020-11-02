HALLOWEEN:Check out our growing list of Trick Or Treat times across Western Pa.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

WESTMORELAND COUNTY (KDKA) — The Westmoreland County Coroner has been called to the scene of a trailer fire in Mt. Pleasant Township.

The fire was reported around 4:00 a.m. along Beacon Road.

Numerous crews arrived at the scene early Monday morning.

Dispatchers tell KDKA there were reports of an entrapment within the residence.

The cause of the fire and how many people were inside the residence at the time are not yet clear.

