By: KDKA-TV News Staff
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. (KDKA) — The United States Department of Justice will monitor polling locations on Election Day for possible voting rights violations.
The Civil Rights Division enforces federal voting rights laws and regularly monitors elections around the country. They are sending personnel to 44 jurisdictions in 18 states, including Lehigh, Philadelphia and Allegheny counties.
The officials will take any complaints from the public about polling place disruptions.
